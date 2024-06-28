The Mariners optioned Bolton to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Bolton appeared in two games for the big club since being recalled June 14, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings. Bolton will cede his spot on the 26-man roster to southpaw Jhonathan Diaz.
