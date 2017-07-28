Mariners' Cody Martin: Heading to majors
Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Martin was designated for assignment over the past offseason, but he'll return to the big leagues after putting up a passable 3.81 ERA and a solid 37:8 K:BB in 28.1 innings pitched. He'll head back to the majors to provide bullpen depth, although it's unlikely that he'll see high-leverage situations given the plethora of arms ahead of him in the bullpen pecking order.
More News
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Designated for assignment Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Recalled from Triple-A on Monday•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Serves up four homers in no-decision against Yankees•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Pitches 4.1 innings in first start of 2016•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...