Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Martin was designated for assignment over the past offseason, but he'll return to the big leagues after putting up a passable 3.81 ERA and a solid 37:8 K:BB in 28.1 innings pitched. He'll head back to the majors to provide bullpen depth, although it's unlikely that he'll see high-leverage situations given the plethora of arms ahead of him in the bullpen pecking order.