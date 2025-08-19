Young went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 12-7 loss to the Phillies.

The four RBI were a season high for the rookie infielder, who blasted his fourth big fly of the season. With Ryan Bliss (biceps) still likely several weeks away from going on a rehab assignment, Young should remain Seattle's primary second baseman moving forward. Even so, Young is slashing a lukewarm .247/.333/.363 with 23 RBI and 22 runs scored through 209 plate appearances, so his fantasy appeal has remained limited.