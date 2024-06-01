Snider was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Snider will return to the major-league bullpen for the first time since April 8, replacing Gabe Speier (shoulder) on the 26-man roster after Speier was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Snider has appeared in three games with Seattle in 2024, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings.