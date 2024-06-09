The Mariners optioned Snider to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Snider has appeared in two games for the Mariners since being called up June 1, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three over two frames. Matt Bowman was recalled from Tacoma in a corresponding move to take Snider's spot in the bullpen.
