Snider was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left knee contusion.

Snider suffered the injury Monday against the Brewers and will now be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. Cody Bolton (undisclosed) was also sent to the injured list, and the Mariners reinforced their bullpen by selecting the contracts of Tyson Miller and Brett de Geus.

