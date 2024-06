The Mariners recalled Snider from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander has joined the Mariners on Tuesday for his third stint in the majors this season. Snider has allowed two earned runs with a 5:2 K:BB over five innings for the Mariners, and he has a 3.44 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 17 outings at Triple-A.