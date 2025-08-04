Mariners' Colt Emerson: Promoted to Double-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emerson was promoted to Double-A Arkansas on Sunday.
Emerson will make the leap to Double-A after posting a .281 average with 11 home runs, 51 RBI, 58 runs scored and six stolen bases over 342 at-bats in 90 games with High-A Everett this season. The shortstop is considered to be amongst Seattle's top prospects, and he's now one step closer to his major-league dreams.
