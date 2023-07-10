The Mariners have selected Emerson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Emerson, a prep infielder from Ohio, has one of the best hit tools in his class. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound lefty hitter has a great eye, laying off pitchers' pitches while making contact at a high clip. While he will probably always be hit-over-power, Emerson's strength and power have been on the uptick, and he should at least hit double-digit home runs at peak. He lacks the speed and arm strength traditionally associated with shortstop, so second or third base could be his final destination. Emerson turns 18 on July 20, so he is one of the younger players in this year's draft.