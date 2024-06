Emerson (foot) is a few weeks away from being cleared for full baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Emerson suffered a fractured left foot in May and was initially expected to miss around a month of action. Now three weeks out from the injury, Emerson looks to be headed toward a lengthier absence and could miss a significant portion of July. The 18-year-old has a .441 OBP and is striking out at a 14 percent clip at Single-A Modesto this season.