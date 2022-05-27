Jones fired a seven-inning no-hitter in Double-A Arkansas' win over Amarillo in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, issuing three walks and recording eight strikeouts.

Jones' no-no actually extended his scoreless streak to 22 innings over the last three starts. The right-hander's eight strikeouts tied a career high, and he's been a bright spot overall for Arkansas since being picked up following his release from the Cardinals on March 28. Jones is 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA across eight starts for the Travelers while holding opposing hitters to a .192 average over 43.1 frames.