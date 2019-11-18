Mariners' Connor Lien: Lands with Mariners
Lien signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners have a comparatively easy roster to break into, but Lien isn't a particularly likely bet to do so. The 25-year-old has only played 57 games at the Triple-A level, posting a .220/.307/.463 slash line over 200 plate appearances.
