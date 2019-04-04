Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Added to 25-man roster
Sadzeck was added to the 25-man roster Wednesday and will join the team in Chciago prior to the start of a three-game series against the White Sox on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Sadzeck was acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Monday, and with the Mariners looking to stock up on as many late-inning options as possible in the wake of Hunter Strickland's (lat) extended absence, he'll be thrust right into action. The 27-year-old's fastball consistently sits in the mid-to-high 90s, making him a natural fit as an occasional closer in that sense. However, Sadzeck has also had trouble locating against big-league bats thus far, following up a 10.6 BB/9 in 13 appearances with the Rangers last season with eight walks over 8.1 Cactus League frames this spring.
