Sadzeck was traded to the Mariners from the Rangers in exchange for Grant Anderson on Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Sadzeck will join Seattle's active roster following the trade, and he figures to slot into a bullpen role. He posted a 0.96 ERA with a 7:11 K:BB over 9.1 innings a season ago through 13 appearances (two starts).

