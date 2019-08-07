Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Gets procedure for elbow
Sadzeck (elbow) underwent a non-surgical procedure in Texas earlier this week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Divish's report labels Sadzeck's injury as a right elbow strain, which differs from the initial diagnosis of inflammation that was provided when the righty reliever first landed on the injured list June 4. Since he has yet to even graduate to mound work over the subsequent two months and now on the mend from a minor procedure, Sadzeck seems unlikely to make it back from the 60-day IL until September, if at all.
