Sadzeck resumed throwing Friday, but he experienced discomfort in his right elbow and is now scheduled for an MRI, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners won't know more about Sadzeck's condition until the test results return, though this certainly doesn't appear to be good news for the right-hander. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation.

