Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: MRI reveals no structural damage
Sadzeck underwent an MRI on his inflamed elbow Tuesday which revealed no structural damage, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Sadzeck resumed throwing quickly after landing on the injured list last Tuesday, though he experienced elbow discomfort right away and was shut down from throwing. Despite good news from his tests, he still hasn't been cleared to resume throwing.
