Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Not yet throwing off mound
Sadzeck (elbow) continues to play catch but has yet to throw off a mound, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Sadzeck is at the team's spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona during his recovery. The right-hander had already upped his throwing distance to 120 feet a week ago, so he would appear to be on the verge of taking the next step in his rehabilitation.
