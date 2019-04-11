Sadzeck notched his first save of the season after tossing a scoreless inning and striking out one Thursday against Kansas City.

Following a late rally by the Mariners, Sadzeck was deployed for his first save chance of the 2019 campaign and managed to get the job done without any trouble. The 27-year-old seems like an odd choice with the game on the line, although with Anthony Swarzak ruled unavailable due to his recent usage, Sadzeck's name was called to toss the bottom of the 10th inning.