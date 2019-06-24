Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Plays catch without issue
Sadzeck (elbow) threw from 60 feet Sunday without any issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The catch session marked Sadzeck's first time picking up a baseball since pausing his throwing program June 7. The right-hander will look to continue building up his throwing program in coming days and is still aiming for a midseason return.
