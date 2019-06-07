Sadzeck (elbow) could resume throwing as early as Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sadzeck just went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation, so the news that he might be able to pick up a baseball again three days later is encouraging. If Sadzeck's recovery unfolds without setbacks over the next several days, it's possible he may not need a minor-league rehab assignment before activation.

