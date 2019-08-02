Sadzeck flew to Dallas to have his elbow examined after experiencing a setback, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Sadzeck has been on the injured list since June 4 due to right elbow inflammation, and he's yet to resume throwing off a mound. It's unclear as to what this latest setback means for the right-hander's timetable, though he certainly doesn't appear close to being reinstated.

