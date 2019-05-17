Sadzeck, who fired two scoreless innings in which he recorded a strikeout during a loss to the Twins on Thursday, owns an 0-1 record, a 2.41 ERA, an 0.96 WHIP, one save and two holds across 18.2 innings this season.

The towering reliever has been a valued asset for manager Scott Servais, filling a variety of roles in a bullpen that lost projected closer Hunter Strickland to a lat injury very early in the season. Sadzeck has now pitched two innings on four occasions, and he has six appearances of greater than one frame overall.