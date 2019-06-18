Sadzeck (elbow) is expected to resume throwing at some point this week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sadzeck initially went on the injured list June 4 and began throwing soon thereafter. However, he experienced discomfort during that initial session, which led to an MRI that revealed no structural damage. The right-handed reliever owns a 2.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 27:15 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.