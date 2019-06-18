Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: To resume throwing soon
Sadzeck (elbow) is expected to resume throwing at some point this week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Sadzeck initially went on the injured list June 4 and began throwing soon thereafter. However, he experienced discomfort during that initial session, which led to an MRI that revealed no structural damage. The right-handed reliever owns a 2.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 27:15 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: MRI reveals no structural damage•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Headed for further evaluation•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Return to throwing imminent•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Lands on shelf•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Thriving as reliever•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Picks up first save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...