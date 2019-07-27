Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Transferred to 60-day IL
Sadzeck (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Sadzeck is not yet throwing off a mound, so he is at least several weeks away from returning. This move does not affect his timetable, as he has already been sidelined since June 2.
