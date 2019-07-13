Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Ups throwing distance
Sadzeck (elbow) is up to throwing from 120 feet at the team's spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.
It's been a long road back for Sadzeck, who's been sidelined since June 4. If the reliever's throwing program continues without issue, he'll likely throw a bullpen session in Arizona toward the end of the coming week.
