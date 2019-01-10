Mariners' Cory Gearrin: Heads to Seattle
Gearrin (triceps) signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gearrin spent time in three organizations in 2018, producing a 3.77 ERA and a 53:21 K:BB across 57.1 innings. He's not a flashy pitcher as his modest strikeout numbers suggest, but he figures to be a staple of the Mariners' bullpen as a middle reliever throughout the season.
