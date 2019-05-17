Gearrin has generated six consecutive scoreless appearances to open May and owns an 0-1 record, a 3.63 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP and six holds across 17.1 innings this season.

The right-hander had his share of hiccups in April, a month in which he posted a 5.59 ERA by allowing at least one earned run in four of 11 appearances. However, he's mostly evened things out in the current month, lowering his ERA from 4.85 on the strength of his aforementioned string of scoreless efforts.