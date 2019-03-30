Hunter Strickland is expected to receive an MRI after experiencing shoulder tightness Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports, and Gearrin is on the short list of possible replacements in the ninth inning.

Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) and Shawn Armstrong (oblique) are hurt too, though Swarzak seems to be inching close to a return. If the M's need someone to step in for Strickland in the interim, it could very well be Gearrin, who split time between three clubs last year. He doesn't throw hard, but can throw a pretty wicked slider. The right-hander has leaned on the breaking stuff more often early on this season, to impressive results in the small sample (one hit allowed, one walk, three strikeouts against 10 batters faced). Matt Festa and lefty Roenis Elias could also be in the mix.