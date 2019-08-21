Gearrin will serve as the opener Wednesday at Tampa Bay, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gearrin also worked as an opener once in June, but he's otherwise been utilized as a more traditional middle reliever. The 33-year-old has a 3.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB over 40.1 innings this season. Lefty Wade LeBlanc is expected to follow as Wednesday's primary pitcher.

