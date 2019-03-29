Mariners' Cory Gearrin: Solid in relief during win
Gearrin worked a scoreless seventh inning in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday, recording a strikeout.
Gearrin has gotten his Mariners tenure off to an efficient start, with Thursday's effort the latest example. The veteran reliever needed a quick 13 pitches, nine of which he threw for strikes, to get through his one frame. Gearrin had also worked a scoreless, one-strikeout inning versus the Athletics on Opening Day in Japan on March 20 and should serve as a solid component of the middle-relief corps for manager Scott Servais in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...