Gearrin worked a scoreless seventh inning in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday, recording a strikeout.

Gearrin has gotten his Mariners tenure off to an efficient start, with Thursday's effort the latest example. The veteran reliever needed a quick 13 pitches, nine of which he threw for strikes, to get through his one frame. Gearrin had also worked a scoreless, one-strikeout inning versus the Athletics on Opening Day in Japan on March 20 and should serve as a solid component of the middle-relief corps for manager Scott Servais in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories