Mariners' Cory Gearrin: Still struggling with consistency
Gearrin, who allowed an earned run on a solo home run and also recorded both a walk and a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning against the Rangers on Monday, owns a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and .316 BAA over the 13.2 innings covering his last 16 appearances.
The veteran reliever has had trouble stringing together extended stretches of effective pitching over the last month-plus, managing no more than three consecutive scoreless appearances. Gearrin does have a pair of holds over the aforementioned span, but his other previously cited metrics underscore the degree of his inconsistency. The 33-year-old right-hander is likely to have an opportunity to right the ship over the balance of the season, as manager Scott Servais has continued to afford him fairly regular work despite his recent struggles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal