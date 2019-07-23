Gearrin, who allowed an earned run on a solo home run and also recorded both a walk and a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning against the Rangers on Monday, owns a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and .316 BAA over the 13.2 innings covering his last 16 appearances.

The veteran reliever has had trouble stringing together extended stretches of effective pitching over the last month-plus, managing no more than three consecutive scoreless appearances. Gearrin does have a pair of holds over the aforementioned span, but his other previously cited metrics underscore the degree of his inconsistency. The 33-year-old right-hander is likely to have an opportunity to right the ship over the balance of the season, as manager Scott Servais has continued to afford him fairly regular work despite his recent struggles.