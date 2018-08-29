Altavilla was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and sent down to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

In order to make room for Altavilla on the 40-man roster, Juan Nicasio (knee) was shifted to the 60-day DL. Altavilla has been sidelined since early June due to a Grade 2 flexor mass strain, though he did appear in five rehab outings with Tacoma over the past two weeks. He will remain with the Rainiers but could rejoin the big-league roster in the near future with rosters set to expand this weekend.