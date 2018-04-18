Altavilla (1-2) allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk over an inning in a 4-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Brian McCann touched him up for a 372-foot home run to right that plated Evan Gattis, snapping a 1-1 tie. Altavilla has notably surrendered all three of his earned runs off round trippers this season, a troubling trend considering the 1.7 HR/9 he generated over 46.2 innings in 2017.