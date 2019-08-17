Altavilla (forearm), who fired a scoreless inning for Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday during which he walked one and struck out two, saw his fastball clock in as high as 98 mph, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander may be on a slightly accelerated return timeline considering this report, even though he's logged just a pair of rehab appearances thus far. Altavilla has been progressively ramping up his activity level for some time now, however, so he may not need more than one additional minor-league outing before jumping back into action at the big-league level.