Altavilla (forearm) fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Fresno on Saturday, allowing a hit while recording a strikeout.

It was just the latest impressive rehab outing for Altavilla, who appears to be ready for activation at any point moving forward. The right-hander reportedly hit the upper 90s with his fastball in Thursday's rehab appearance, and he fired 11 of 16 pitches for strikes Saturday in another razor-sharp outing. With two dominant turns at the level closest to the majors, Altavilla appears on track to beat the original projection of an early-September return.

