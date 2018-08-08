Altavilla (forearm) will likely head out on a rehab assignment within the next few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Altavilla will advance to live-game action for the first time since hitting the shelf with a UCL sprain in early June. The right-hander was shifted to the 60-day DL in late July, but he's already been out for over 60 days, so he's eligible to return whenever the Mariners deem him fit. Look for Altavilla to partake in multiple games at the minor-league level before heading back to Seattle's bullpen.