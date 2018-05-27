The Mariners recalled Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Altavilla was only with Tacoma for three days before getting the call back to the big leagues when Nick Vincent was diagnosed with a groin strain, which necessitated the addition of another reliever. The hard-throwing right-hander will likely be ticketed for a middle-relief role with Seattle after accruing a 3.24 ERA and 19:12 K:BB across 16.2 innings in his 18 appearances with the big club earlier this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories