Altavilla allowed three earned runs on four walks and a hit over a third of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The right-handed reliever came undone in his first major-league appearance of 2019. Altavilla had just received a callup from Triple-A Tacoma late Saturday to help provide reinforcement for a tired bullpen, but he turned out to be much more problem than solution Sunday. Altavilla's time with the big-league club may be short, with a return to the Rainiers a possibility in the coming days.