Altavilla (shoulder) will report to Double-A Arkansas on Sunday to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla indicated the right shoulder inflammation has cleared up and he feels fully healthy. The 26-year-old is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but will likely need a couple appearances in the minors before returning to the Mariners.

