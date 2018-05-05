Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Begins rehab assignment Sunday
Altavilla (shoulder) will report to Double-A Arkansas on Sunday to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla indicated the right shoulder inflammation has cleared up and he feels fully healthy. The 26-year-old is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but will likely need a couple appearances in the minors before returning to the Mariners.
