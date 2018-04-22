Altavilla grabbed his third hold in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

After allowing a combined three earned runs over his last two outings -- including a go-ahead home run last Tuesday versus the Astros -- Altavilla bounced back in solid fashion Saturday. He did work up to an unusually high 31 pitches, despite getting first-pitch strikes on four of the six hitters he faced and seeing 21 of his offerings find the strike zone. The aforementioned pair of hiccups aside, Altavilla has otherwise been impressive thus far in 2018, allowing just one other earned run in eight other appearances.