Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Bullpen session coming this weekend
Altavilla (elbow) has continued to play catch regularly and is slated for a 20-to-25-pitch bullpen session this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever began a throwing program last Saturday and continued to follow it throughout the week. If Altavilla's weekend bullpen goes off without a hitch, he could head out on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
