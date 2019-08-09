Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Cleared for rehab stint
Altavilla (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla managed to throw a simulated game Thursday without issue, clearing the way for the right-hander to head out on a rehab stint. Seattle hasn't specified where he'll pitch in the minors just yet, but he figures to need at least a handful of appearances, considering he's been sidelined since July 6 with a strained flexor mass in his right elbow.
