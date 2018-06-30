Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Could resume throwing soon
Altavilla (forearm, elbow) should be cleared to resume throwing soon, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
That clearance has been some time coming for Altavilla, who's been sidelined since June 7. The right-hander was previously diagnosed with a Grade 2 flexor mass strain and has been shut down from all baseball activities since going on the DL.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Remains shut down from throwing•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Hits disabled list with UCL sprain•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless inning in MLB return•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Back with big club•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent down Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...