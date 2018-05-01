Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Diagnosed with AC joint inflammation
Altavilla was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right AC joint inflammation, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Altavilla apparently suffered the injury during his most recent outing. It's unclear how long the issue will keep him sidelined at this point, but the move is retroactive to Monday, so he'll be eligible to return May 10 if he proves ready. Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.
