Altavilla (forearm) was diagnosed Saturday with a Grade 1 flexor mass strain, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. Mariners manager Scott Servais said he expects Altavilla to "be down a little while" with the injury.

The Mariners shuttled Altavilla to the 10-day disabled list Friday with the forearm issue, which likely surfaced during his most recent appearance Wednesday against the Astros. While Seattle is now aware of the extent of Altavilla's setback following Saturday's examination, an exact timeline for his return probably won't be established until he's cleared to resume a throwing program. The hard-throwing right-hander has been a dependable option in middle relief for the Mariners this season, compiling a 2.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.