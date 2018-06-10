Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain
Altavilla (forearm) was diagnosed Saturday with a Grade 1 flexor mass strain, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. Mariners manager Scott Servais said he expects Altavilla to "be down a little while" with the injury.
The Mariners shuttled Altavilla to the 10-day disabled list Friday with the forearm issue, which likely surfaced during his most recent appearance Wednesday against the Astros. While Seattle is now aware of the extent of Altavilla's setback following Saturday's examination, an exact timeline for his return probably won't be established until he's cleared to resume a throwing program. The hard-throwing right-hander has been a dependable option in middle relief for the Mariners this season, compiling a 2.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Hits disabled list with UCL sprain•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless inning in MLB return•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Back with big club•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs third win Friday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless ninth in DL return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...