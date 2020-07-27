Altavilla (1-0) fired one hitless inning during which he allowed no walks and struck out zero as he earned the win against the Astros.

Altavilla was sharp in his one relief inning Sunday even though he didn't record any strikeouts, and he was rewarded with the win after the Mariners scored three runs in the next half inning. Although he picked up a rare win against the Astros, he could see some save chances early in the season as the Mariners reportedly intend to use several pitchers in save situations.