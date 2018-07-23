Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Extends throwing distance
Altavilla (elbow) has progressed to playing catch from 90 feet, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "No issues at all, his elbow feels good," manager Scott Servais said. "We'll keep stretching him out before he gets on the mound."
It's been a long road to recovery for the right-hander, who's been sidelined since June 8. However, he's progressed in solid increments of late, and he appears to be nearing a bullpen session. The Mariners and Altavilla remain hopeful of having the reliever available for the season's stretch run.
