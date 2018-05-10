Mariners' Dan Altavilla: First rehab outing set
Altavilla (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday and is set for his first rehab appearance Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander is battling shoulder inflammation, but he's been making steady progress in his recovery since going on the 10-day disabled list. The Mariners had previously stated that Altavilla will need to be able pitch an inning apiece in a pair of rehab outings over a three-day stretch before being deemed ready for activation.
