Altavilla (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday and is set for his first rehab appearance Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is battling shoulder inflammation, but he's been making steady progress in his recovery since going on the 10-day disabled list. The Mariners had previously stated that Altavilla will need to be able pitch an inning apiece in a pair of rehab outings over a three-day stretch before being deemed ready for activation.