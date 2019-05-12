The Mariners recalled Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Seattle bullpen has been overworked through the first two games of the series in Boston with starters Felix Hernandez and Erik Swanson covering only seven innings between them. The additions of Altavilla and Parker Markel from Triple-A Tacoma will give the relief corps a pair of much-needed fresh arms ahead of the series finale, though neither pitcher is a lock to stay with the big club for an extended period. Over 79 career major-league appearances, Altavilla owns a 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14.2 K-BB%.

