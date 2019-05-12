Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Gets call to bigs
The Mariners recalled Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Seattle bullpen has been overworked through the first two games of the series in Boston with starters Felix Hernandez and Erik Swanson covering only seven innings between them. The additions of Altavilla and Parker Markel from Triple-A Tacoma will give the relief corps a pair of much-needed fresh arms ahead of the series finale, though neither pitcher is a lock to stay with the big club for an extended period. Over 79 career major-league appearances, Altavilla owns a 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14.2 K-BB%.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Activated from DL and optioned•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Rocky outing in rehab•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: More rehab outings to come•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Tosses live BP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...